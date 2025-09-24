The Las Vegas Aces evened up their semifinals series against the Indiana Fever after winning Game 2 in convincing fashion, 90-68, on Tuesday at Michelob Ultra Arena.

A'ja Wilson had another stellar two-way performance with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting, nine rebounds, five steals, and two blocks. She set the tone early for the Aces, who led by as much as 26 points.

Wilson, who recently won her fourth MVP award, recorded her 11th 25-point game in the playoffs, tying WNBA legend Maya Moore for fifth-most in league history, according to ESPN Insights.

A'ja Wilson had her 11th career 25-point playoff game tonight; that is tied with Hall of Famer Maya Moore for 5th-most in WNBA history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QIlAjfWYXC — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) September 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aces star also climbed to the fifth spot on the all-time list for most field goals made in the playoffs.

Like Wilson, Moore was highly regarded as the WNBA's top player during her playing days. The former Minnesota Lynx forward won an MVP trophy and four championships and was named to the All-WNBA Team seven times before walking away from the game to focus on her advocacies for social justice.

The 29-year-old Wilson scored 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting in the first half, helping the Aces erect a double-digit advantage at the break. They never relinquished the lead for the rest of the game.

Article Continues Below

She got plenty of help from NaLyssa Smith, who had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Jackie Young, who tallied 13 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans chipped in 10 markers apiece off the bench.

Wilson bounced back after a subpar showing in Game 1, which the Fever won, 89-73. She had 16 points but only went 6-of-22.

The Aces, who won 16 straight games to end the regular season, were highly efficient in Game 2, shooting 53.8%, including 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Las Vegas is looking to return to the WNBA Finals after losing to the New York Liberty in last season's semifinals series, ending the team's mission for a three-peat.

Game 3 will shift to Indiana on Friday.