The relationship between WNBA players and Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is fraught, to say the least. Indeed, Las Vegas Aces star and WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson is aware of that.

On Thursday, just before the Aces look to sweep the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA Finals on Friday, Wilson provided her take on what she would like to see in a WNBA commissioner, per Desert Wave Media.

She said relationship building is what she appreciates. “I think the biggest thing for me is relationship building,” Wilson said. “Getting to know players and getting to know us, what we want, what we believe in, and our stories. I think that's key for me. When I think of a commissioner or whatever, I'm looking at it as kind of like a coach, we're trusting you to do things.”

Las Vegas Aces center A’ja Wilson said relationship building is the ideal trait that she’s looking for in a commissioner. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/7WnQErrrBw — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) October 9, 2025

Currently, negotiations between the league and Englebert over a new CBA agreement are not going well. The deadline for a deal is Oct. 31, and the recent comments by Lynx star Naphessa Collier about Englebert have shed light on the state of affairs. Meanwhile, Wilson is looking to capture her third championship with the Aces and unquestionably is entering the prime of her career.

In Game 3, she hit a remarkable last-second shot to put the Aces in prime position for a sweep.

Who could be the next WNBA commissioner?

Amidst all the hoopla surrounding Englebert, some have taken an opportunity to float different names as potential replacements. According to Ishika Ghosh of She Got Game, six names of either former WNBA players or business executives were mentioned as possible candidates.

They were Swim Cash, Lisa Leslie, Rasheeda Clark, Mellody Hobson, Nneka Ogwumike, and Bethany Donaphin. All of whom have a background in “relationship building” in some way, shape, or form.

As of now, Englebert's position remains intact.