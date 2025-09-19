As the WNBA Playoffs go on, the Las Vegas Aces are looking good. They are set to take on the Indiana Fever in the semifinals after defeating the Seattle Storm in three games.

A significant reason for their success has been none other than A'ja Wilson. Lately, she has been carrying the team on her shoulders in substantial ways. In Game 3 against Seattle, Wilson scored 38 points in a dramatic 74-73 victory. Furthermore, she remains a top contender for WNBA MVP.

If that wasn't enough, Aces coach Becky Hammon has gone the extra mile to declare Wilson as the best basketball player, period, per NBA Central. She said so on ESPN to host Malika Andrews, comparing her to the likes of Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

“If she's the best ever to play in the WNBA, I could make a strong argument she is the best ever to walk this planet” Hammon said.

“If she's the best ever to play in the WNBA, I could make a strong argument she is the best ever to walk this planet.” – Becky Hammon on A'ja Wilson (h/t @ohnohedidnt24 ) pic.twitter.com/DjHT24Liz7 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) September 19, 2025

During the regular season, Wilson averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. Plus, Wilson shared the Defensive Player of the Year Award with Alanna Smith of the Minnesota Lynx. Not only that, but Wilson managed to pass Lisa Leslie on the all-time playoff scoring list with 899 points.

Article Continues Below

And if that wasn't enough, NBA legend Dwayne Wade has said Wilson can go toe-to-toe with any NBA player.

A'ja Wilson is in the prime of her career .

Regardless of how the Aces finish their season, there is no denying that the year is monumental for Wilson. Both on and off the court, she has shown she is at the height of her career.

Already, Wilson is on the cusp of possibly winning a historic fourth WNBA MVP. Her signature Nike”AOne” shoe sold out immediately upon release in May. Plus, she made her seventh All-Star appearance and is over a year out from helping lead Team USA to an Olympic gold in Paris.

Altogether, Wilson is sitting on top of the world.