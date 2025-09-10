Jewell Loyd's first season with the Las Vegas Aces has been challenging, to say the least. Her numbers are noticeably down across the board despite being one of the league's premier offensive weapons.

Fans are hoping that Loyd could play better in the playoffs, as the Aces are looking to return to the WNBA Finals after missing out last season following back-to-back titles.

They improved to 29-14 on Tuesday after pummeling the Chicago Sky, 92-61. Las Vegas also extended its winning streak to 15 games. Loyd scored 15 points off the bench, all coming from the three-point line. She added three rebounds, two steals, and two blocks.

She also set a personal milestone in the third quarter by reaching 6,000 career points.

Jewell Loyd reaches the 6,000 point milestone with this three

The 31-year-old Loyd became just the 16th player in WNBA history to achieve the feat.

It's worth noting that New York Liberty's Breanna Stewart and Atlanta Dream's Brittney Griner will both hit it soon as well with 5,947 and 5,937 career points, respectively, as of writing.

Many envisioned Loyd to serve as the Aces' second option after A'ja Wilson when she joined the team via a three-team trade with the Seattle Storm and the Los Angeles Sparks. The two-time champion, however, struggled to fit in and eventually lost her starting job.

But despite the demotion, Loyd has kept her head up. She is only averaging 10.9 points, her lowest since scoring 10.7 points in her rookie year. Just two seasons ago, she led the league in scoring with 24.7 points.

The Aces, meanwhile, tied the Houston Comets for the third-longest winning streak in WNBA history after beating the Sky. The Comets also won 15 in a row in 1998.

The Los Angeles Sparks own the record with 18 straight wins in 2001. They're followed by the Phoenix Mercury with 16 consecutive wins in 2014.

The Aces can secure the second seed in the playoffs if they beat the Sparks on Thursday or if the Dream lose to the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Las Vegas holds the tiebreaker over Atlanta.