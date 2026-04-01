With the WNBA coming to an agreement on a record-breaking deal recently, it is officially time to start thinking about free agency and the draft. As for free agency, there will be a lot of prized players in this class, and it would not be a surprise to see some move to different teams. That's not the case for Breanna Stewart of the New York Liberty, who let her intentions for free agency be known on her podcast.

“I gonna just set the record straight here: I will be staying in New York,” Stewart said. “I’m not planning on taking any free agency meetings even though I’m an unrestricted free agent. My family is set up here. We’re solid here.

“I’m going to be back in New York and that’s all there is to it.”

This is honestly no surprise from Stewart, as she's had success with the Liberty over the past few years, which came with winning a championship two seasons ago. There is also a good chance that Stewart could receive the new max extension for WNBA players, which is $1.4 million.

Stewart is one of the top players in the league, and averaged 18.3 points and 6.5 assists per game last season. During the postseason, she suffered a sprained MCL in Game 1 against the Phoenix Mercury, which basically hindered her for the series, and they were ultimately eliminated.

Stewart should be fully healthy coming into next season, and they still have one of the best rosters in the league. It will be interesting to see what other moves they make during free agency to improve their team, as they also have a new head coach in Christopher DeMarco.