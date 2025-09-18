The New York Liberty were completely outmatched in Game 2. New York was routed by Phoenix in an 86-60 blowout on Wednesday that Breanna Stewart called “embarrassing.” Now the Liberty are just one game away from being eliminated from the playoffs altogether.

Stewart did not hold back when talking about the disastrous game with reporters.

“They came in and they embarrassed us on our home court,” Stewart said. “Now we have to go back there for Game 3. Winner take all. If we're not ready for that, then we shouldn't be here.”

The first quarter ended with the game tied at 25-25. But Phoenix decisively pulled away in the second quarter, outscoring New York 26-12. The Liberty only managed five total buckets over the second and third quarters combined.

The game felt decided after that point.

Stewart herself did not have a great game. Stewie played only 20 minutes after deciding to gut through an MCL injury in Game 2. She scored six points with two rebounds and two assists.

“I just wasn't where I wanted to be today,” Stewart added. “And I have 48 hours to figure it out.”

Without Stewie on the court, New York turned to Emma Meesseman. The Belgian star led the Liberty with 11 points, six rebounds, and three assists in just 18 minutes on the court.

Liberty in grave danger heading into winner-takes-all Game 3 against Mercury

New York does not have much time to come up with a plan for Game 3. And failure could end their season.

The Liberty need to find a way for their best players (Stewie, Sabrina Ionescu, and Jonquel Jones) to succeed in Game 3.

The trio combined for just 22 points, their fewest in their 109 games as teammates per ESPN.

Jones made it clear that every single Liberty player needs to step up on Friday.

“All of us have to step our game up, our defense up, our offense up,” Jones said. “We're such a powerful team offensively, and tonight they were able to really congest us and muck things up.”

Ionescu agrees that New York needs to play with incredible urgency in Game 3.

“We can't go out and play the same way we did and expect a different result,” Ionescu said. “I think we have to go out and make the adjustments and play like our season is on the line because it is. And so is theirs.”

New York travels back to Phoenix for a winner-takes-all Game 3 on Friday night.