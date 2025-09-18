NEW YORK – The New York Liberty fell 86-60 on Wednesday night as the Phoenix Mercury shined bright enough to save their season. Now, both teams will face that challenge in Friday night's winner-take-all Game 3 at PHX Arena.

The first quarter was balanced. The Liberty had a six-point lead with 4:57 remaining in the game's opening period. The Mercury fought back, with a 30-foot 3-pointer from Kathryn Westbeld giving them a three-point lead. Kennedy Burke responded from 24 feet out, concluding the first quarter with a tie.

It wasn't an ideal opening salvo from New York, but it was certainly still a game. As the fans at the Barclays Center would find out, though, it would be the best shot the home team would have. The Liberty did not lead again in Game 2.

New York made 10 field goals in the first quarter. In the second, third, and fourth quarters, the team made a total of nine field goals. The Mercury won the second quarter 26-12, the third quarter 18-10, and the fourth quarter 17-13.

Sabrina Ionescu scored nine points on Wednesday, shooting 3-13 from the field and 1-8 on 3-point attempts. The Liberty star was straightforward in the team's postgame media availability, with her focus set on Friday's Game 3.

“We can't go out and play the same way we did and expect a different result,” Ionescu declared. “We have to make the adjustments and play like our season is on the line, because it is.”

Sabrina Ionescu, Liberty ready to “fight for their lives”

The sense of urgency from the 27-year-old was blunt but genuine. Ionescu was open about her belief that both the Liberty players and fanbase deserve better than the 26-point blowout loss.

“I think we know we know that we gotta play better next game, because this shouldn’t be the end, and how we leave them,” Ionescu said of the team's fanbase. “Us as a team, but especially our fanbase who supported us through a lot of highs and lows, they deserve to have more games played here, and we do as well.”

Breanna Stewart played through a left knee injury in Game 2, tallying six points and three turnovers in 20 minutes. It was an admirable effort from the 31-year-old superstar. Ionescu appeared to be experiencing some discomfort, prompting reporters to ask her how she was feeling after the game. Her answer, or lack of one, was telling.

“I mean, I'm alright,” Ionescu responded. “I'm never going to use anything as an excuse, so. I'll be better for Friday.”

That was the theme of Wednesday night's postgame media availability. The Liberty won last year's WNBA Finals and know what it takes to succeed at that level. But the team made significant changes in the offseason after their title. Pivoting from veteran point guard Courtney Vandersloot to Natasha Cloud, three-time All-Defensive Team member and the 2022 league-leader in assists, was an important ‘retool' for the defending champions.

New York, however, dealt with injuries throughout the entire regular season. This inhibited the chemistry their new-look core was able to develop. None of that matters anymore to Ionescu.

“We got to go out and fight for our lives,” the four-time All-Star proclaimed, “fight for our season, and wanting to come back.”

The Liberty's chance to advance to the second round of the playoffs on their home court is behind them. Game 3 has equally high stakes for both teams, who will both ‘fight for their lives' on Friday. Only one team will advance and face the winner of the series between the Minnesota Lynx and Golden State Valkyries.