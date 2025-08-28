The New York Liberty didn't have a positive update for Jonquel Jones going into Thursday night's matchup against the Washington Mystics.

Jones has been playing at a high level for the Liberty, being a double-double machine for them at times. Her ability to score inside and crash the glass has been beneficial to the team's success, elevating them to the higher places of the Eastern Conference standings.

However, they will not have her services for this matchup against the Mystics, per reporter Jackie Powell. She woke up with an illness that will prevent her from being on the court, leaving a hole in New York's frontcourt.

“The recovery report has ballooned for the Liberty: Sabrina Ionescu—OUT left toe-that she injured in practice. Jonquel Jones—OUT illness-she woke up not feeling well. Natasha Cloud—OUT nose—Brondello noted that it’s more how Cloud is feeling than anything,” Powell wrote.

What's next for Liberty after Jonquel Jones update

It will be tough for the Liberty to play without their starting center in Jonquel Jones. The presence she provides in the frontcourt has been valuable, which could result in her absence impacting them against the Mystics.

This season, Jones has been averaging 15 points, 8.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game. She is shooting 50.5% from the field, including 45.6% from beyond the arc, and 76.8% from the free-throw line. She also has 11 double-doubles and counting.

Jones missed 12 games so far this year, as the Liberty went 7-5 in those matchups. The team is 16-10 with her playing, showing how much better they perform when she is available.

New York has a 23-15 record on the season, holding the second spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They are one game behind the Atlanta Dream for the top seed.

They will prepare for their matchup against the Mystics as tip-off will take place at 7 p.m. ET. After that, they will face the Phoenix Mercury on Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. ET.