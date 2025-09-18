The New York Liberty looked to close out their best-of-three first-round series against the Phoenix Mercury in Game 2 at Barclays Center on Wednesday.

The Liberty wanted to build on the momentum after taking care of business in Game 1, 76-69, and move forward with their title defense.

The game was tied, 25-25, after the opening period. The Mercury, however, clamped down on defense and outscored New York, 25-12, in the second quarter to take control of the game before halftime, 51-37.

The Liberty only shot 13-of-35 from the field for a woeful 37.1%. They also missed half of their 12 free throws. Phoenix led by as much as 20 points.

Fans were in disbelief after New York's terrible showing in the first half.

“Phoenix Mercury washed NY Liberty in the second quarter!” said @HoustonGen73027.

“WTH Liberty? You are getting smoked by Mercury!” added @bricks32.

“First amendment being impeded. New York getting blown out. Just a horrible day for Liberty,” joked @TylerDeLuca.

“Mercury are going to beat Liberty this series,” wrote @BealRakeem.

“Sabrina Ionescu be ass damn near every time I watch the Liberty play basketball,” posted @kingtisemedia.

“NY Liberty offense is non-existent,” commented @ChaseioCapalot.

New York committed eight turnovers in the first half and was outscored in the paint, 24-12.

Ionescue had nine points in the first half to lead the Liberty. But she struggled from the field, shooting just 3-of-12. Breanna Stewart only had two points in 16 minutes.

Emma Meesseman chipped in seven points and four rebounds off the bench.

As of writing, the Mercury have increased their lead to 20 once again in the third quarter.