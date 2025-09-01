There are not a lot of better scenarios for a team to still be competing for the title after winning it the previous year. The New York Liberty’s situation is slightly different because they have been the WNBA Champions for two seasons running, and find themselves in the reckoning to make it a hat-trick of championships.

However, before fans begin to dream about another big playoff run, Breanna Stewart and company will have their sights set on their first potential opponent this postseason. That, as things stand with the Liberty perched fifth in the standings with a 24-16 record, appears to be the Phoenix Mercury.

However, with four games still to play in the regular season and even the second seed within striking distance, the Liberty will be hard-pressed to maintain their momentum and continue churning out wins.

The Liberty are guaranteed a postseason spot

History was always on their side. The Liberty has made 19 playoff appearances across 29 seasons. Riding on their Big 3 of Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, and Sabrina Ionescu, they have won two straight championships.

Although the current campaign has had plenty of hiccups with Stewart notably missing 13 games, the postseason always looked a certainty. The team has gone 10-0 when Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Breanna Stewart all finish a game together, a stat that proves that the team still has plenty in the tank to mount a serious title challenge in the postseason.

The Liberty are likely set to face off against the Phoenix Mercury, which will be a tantalizing watch to say the least. Taking on a stacked Liberty roster will be the likes of Satou Sabally, Kahleah Cooper, and DeWanna Bonner, alongside a resurgent Alyssa Thomas, who broke the WNBA record for the most triple-doubles in a season. In what is her first campaign with the Mercury, Thomas has already produced a whopping seven.

Regardless, with the Liberty boasting a fit-and-firing central trio, fans are bound to be optimistic. After all, New York has gone 13-15 without their star trio and knows precisely how lethal they are when all three are available.

What’s more, the defending champions still have a chance to push for a better seed. The Mercury currently stands just a game ahead at 25-14, with the Atlanta Dream (26-14) and the Las Vegas Aces (26-14) still within spitting distance.

Further, the Liberty may have suffered crucial injuries during the regular season, but the stars seem to be aligning well in time for the business end of the campaign. Stewart’s recent return from a bone bruise in her right knee and her subsequent return to form are a major boost.

Jonquel Jones has also been missing through important stretches, with the likes of Ionescu and Sabally having to shoulder a heavier load during their absences.

However, with all their major stars set to be fit in time for the playoffs, the Liberty may as well focus on climbing up the rankings. However, even if that does not happen, they are positioned comfortably and will be well aware that once the postseason arrives, seeds start mattering less and less.

The Liberty know their path to another championship will be different from last year’s, but not necessarily more difficult. With Stewart back, Jones anchoring the interior, Ionescu leading the perimeter, and stars like Fiebich and Cloud bringing elite depth, New York has the tools to make a deep run once again.