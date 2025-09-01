PHOENIX– One 3-point shot by Phoenix Mercury center Kathryn Westbeld with 6:15 left in the fourth quarter and a seven-point lead might not have seemed that big of a deal.

But it mattered more than some ought to admit in the Mercury's 80-63 win over the New York Liberty.

The shot came right after Liberty center Emma Meesseman connected on a 3-point shot that zapped all momentum from PHX Arena. Once Westbeld countered with her own, the crowd erupted and Phoenix went right back into its rhythm.

However, the former Notre Dame champion only played nine minutes in the game, yet hit two of the biggest shots in the game.

This has been a recurring theme throughout the season: Players staying ready

After Saturday's season-series win, DeWanna Bonner was elated with how the rookie performed. Nine points isn't anything to glamorize, but being ready is something Westbeld knows all too well.

The wrong video posted last night 😭 but DeWanna Bonner gave major props to Kathryn Westbeld, who played nine minutes but hit two crucial threes. “She was doing this before I got here in the beginning of the season. She just continues to hit big bucket after big bucket." pic.twitter.com/cgsZyS6F4C — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) September 1, 2025

“That's it. Stay ready. And I think tonight is the proof that staying ready and what can happen,” Bonner said. “For her to come in with that confidence to take that shot, she was doing this before I got here at the beginning of the season.

“She just continued to hit big bucket after big bucket, and also battled with size. You put her on the 5, and she does a great job down there. So, shout out to Kat. And it's not easy coming off the bench and being ready, but she did a great job tonight.”

Bonner herself understands that moment. She came off the bench for the first chunk of her career before becoming a permanent starter.

Still, there's someone else who sees what Westbeld and her supporting cast are doing.

Kathryn Westbeld's 3-point shot caught Kahleah Copper's eye

Even if Kahleah Copper had another 20+ point performance, she wasn't focused on herself. Much like Bonner, the rookie forward caught her attention.

Following that 3-point shot, she was the first to dap up Westbeld, give her a chest bump, and hype her up. While her teammates followed suit, Copper showed that leadership the Mercury have craved.

She can hang with the All-WNBA players like Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas. Meanwhile, she can consistently encourage the role players.

Many saw how Copper's leadership resonates with the entire team.

Kahleah Copper dropped the wisdom she’s shared with the bench players. “It’s easy to be frustrated if you’re not playing, or coaches pull you for a second and you come back. (But) she was ready.” “I just keep telling them, somebody’s going to have to make a really big impact.” pic.twitter.com/Yt0gW8MLAt — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 31, 2025

“It’s my favorite thing to do, I’ve had that too, (teammates) who’ve poured into me when I was playing or not playing,” Copper said postgame. “Having come off the bench cold and still trying to figure out how to make an impact. So, for me, that’s what I love to do. I love to pour into them. I think Kat was incredible.

“It’s easy to be frustrated if you’re not playing or if coach is pulling you for a second and you come back, but she was ready. That’s what it is about. Moving into the playoffs, I just keep telling them, somebody is going to make a really big impact. Whether you come in one minute and get a deflection, or you come in and you hit a big shot. I think it’s so important to continue to pour into them.”

The Mercury will need to rely on their depth in WNBA playoffs

While Nate Tibbetts has solidified the Mercury's 8-player rotation, Westbeld, Bonner, and Sami Whitcomb are all expected to elevate their respective games.

The latter two have been in this position before. However, Westbeld hasn't.

Although she's won a national championship with Notre Dame, the WNBA playoffs are a different animal. The competition increases, physicality, as well as players elevating themselves.

Could Westbeld elevate herself when the team needs it? It's tough to say but she's proven capable, time and time again.

Constant encouragement, embracing the spotlight, and playing as an underdog have put Westbeld in a pivotal position all season.

Now, it might be time for all of it to come together in anticipation of the WNBA playoffs.