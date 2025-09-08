The 2025 WNBA playoffs will arrive sooner than expected, and the Phoenix Mercury will have less than one week to prepare. The WNBA will have all first-round playoff series begin on Sept. 14.

With that being said, the Mercury have secured home court advantage, no matter who they play in the opening round. However, two particular opponents' fans and the team itself should hope to face off against.

The Mercury should want to face the Golden State Valkyries

The Golden State Valkyries have been the anomaly of every expansion team that has ever graced the W. Head coach Natalie Nakase has her team in a prime position to make history.

When the Valkyries secured a spot in the WNBA playoffs, it took many by surprise. It didn't seem to surprise Phoenix head coach Nate Tibbetts in the slightest.

Other head coaches have equally been impressed. After all, Nakase is a product of the Becky Hammon coaching tree, and has shown some serious acumen in her first season.

Golden State, on paper, doesn't have the talent to compete with Phoenix. The Mercury's Big 3 of Alyssa Thomas, Kahleah Copper, and Satou Sabally could be too much to handle.

Although the Valkyries have kept their games with the Mercury close this season, star power truly helps. Not to mention, Golden State might be at a slight disadvantage come playoff time for a reason unrelated to who's on the court.

They'll have to play their home game in the Best-of-3 series in San Jose, roughly 40 minutes from the Chase Center in San Francisco. It's no question that the Valkyries fanbase will travel, but the Ballhalla makes a major difference.

Even Mercury players have commented on how loud and rowdy that environment can be. Despite this, the mix of star power and experience could prove too much to handle.

The Mercury and Storm could highlight WNBA first-round series

The storylines write themselves for a hypothetical Seattle Storm and Phoenix matchup. The main one pertains to Skylar Diggins, who spent three seasons with the team before leaving and joining Seattle.

Article Continues Below

She is an ultra-fierce competitor, who has made it known about her experience in the Valley of the Sun. After reaching the 2021 WNBA Finals, that was the furthest they went.

Combining Brittney Griner's wrongful detainment, as well as her feud with Diana Taurasi, and her accusing the franchise of denying her basic needs, there's plenty of venom in the fangs.

But a playoff series can't be dependent on one player.

The Storm have a barrage of All-WNBA talent with players like Gabby Williams and Ezi Magbegor. Even rookie sensation Dominique Malonga has stepped into her niche role.

The main concern has to be the Storm's coaching, and specifically with Noelle Quinn.

There have been questionable lineups and late-game decisions, which has made Seattle look weaker than they are. At this stage of the season and in the playoffs, one mishap can cost a team a series.

Plus, the Storm can only intensify for Seattle if they are a first-round exit. For Diggins and this team, losing to Phoenix could be the ultimate coup de grace that the franchise desperately hopes doesn't transpire.

The Mercury will need some help to play either Valkyries or Storm

The likely opponent Phoenix will play is the New York Liberty in the opening round. Nonetheless, some luck with the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces could make playing these two teams a reality.

Either way, the Mercury will be ready for whoever is in front of them, no matter how threatening.