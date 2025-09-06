The Phoenix Mercury are once again in the thick of the postseason hunt. However, their title chase may be defined less by what they do right and more by the one thing they haven’t fixed. As exciting as their offensive firepower has been, there’s a dangerous flaw lingering beneath the surface. It could unravel their season if left unchecked.

Mercury’s 2025 season so far

The Mercury (27-14) clinched their playoff berth on August 29 and currently sit fourth in the standings with three games remaining. Their spot in the postseason is secure. Their 2025 campaign has been defined by explosive scoring, balanced contributions, and standout individual efforts. Satou Sabally has emerged as the team’s leading scorer at 16.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Alyssa Thomas has been the do-everything engine, averaging 8.9 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest.

The Mercury rank among the league’s top-five in points per game at 83.1. They thrive off a versatile, tempo-driven offense that creates mismatches all over the floor. With their depth and positional flexibility, they’ve carved up defenses and forced opponents to pick their poison. As dangerous as they’ve looked offensively, though, their biggest obstacle may not come from who they face, but from within themselves.

Here we will look at and discuss the fatal flaw that the Phoenix Mercury must fix before the 2025 WNBA playoffs.

Versatile offense led by Sabally and Thomas

Few teams in the league can match Phoenix’s offensive versatility. With Sabally stretching defenses, Thomas orchestrating from the high post, and weapons like Kahleah Copper spacing the floor, the Mercury can attack in waves. Their ball movement has been crisp, spacing excellent, and scoring options seemingly endless.

Yet, it’s that very offensive excellence that risks masking their underlying weakness. Time and again, Phoenix has been able to erase deficits with furious scoring bursts. That said, relying on offensive runs to cover defensive breakdowns is a dangerous strategy. In the playoffs, where possessions slow down and every basket is earned, that weakness becomes magnified.

Defensive inconsistency: The fatal flaw

For all their offensive brilliance, the Mercury have struggled to sustain defensive intensity. Head coach Nate Tibbetts has emphasized a switching scheme built on communication and versatility. Still, the results have been uneven. Missed rotations, blown assignments, and lapses on the perimeter have plagued them throughout the season.

The numbers tell the story. Phoenix hovers in the middle of the pack in defensive efficiency, allowing opponents to shoot too comfortably and surrendering second-chance points at inopportune times. This, despite the presence of defensive stalwarts like Thomas (1.6 steals per game) and Natasha Mack (1.6 blocks per game). The system is there, but the execution has wavered.

In a league where playoff margins are razor-thin, such inconsistencies are costly. Elite opponents will target these weaknesses, and the Mercury cannot expect to simply outscore everyone when the games matter most.

Why defense wins championships

The old adage remains true: defense wins championships. In recent years, the WNBA’s champions, from the Las Vegas Aces to the Chicago Sky, were not only offensive juggernauts but also defensive machines. In the grind of playoff basketball, stops matter more than style points.

For Phoenix, that means raising their defensive floor. Sharpening pick-and-roll defense, improving communication on switches, and closing out shooters with urgency must become non-negotiable habits. Defensive rebounding, too, is vital. Every opponent second chance is a dagger to momentum and confidence.

Without a defensive backbone, the Mercury risk being exposed early. With it, their offensive brilliance could finally be maximized in the games that matter most.

What must change for Phoenix in 2025 Playoffs

If Phoenix is serious about contending for a championship, several key adjustments are necessary:

Article Continues Below

Reduce turnovers: Preventing careless giveaways is crucial. Transition defense begins with protecting the ball.

Sharpen pick-and-roll coverage: Disrupt opposing guards and force difficult shots out of screens.

Tighten perimeter defense: Run shooters off the line and contest every look.

Secure defensive boards: Eliminate second chances and fuel their own fast-break attack.

Coach Tibbetts has the personnel to enforce this identity. Sabally, Thomas, and Copper all bring defensive versatility. Still, buy-in across the roster is non-negotiable. This playoff run will hinge less on star power and more on whether everyone embraces the grind of defense.

Kahleah Copper’s injury looms large

Complicating matters further is the health of star guard Kahleah Copper. In a recent game against the Las Vegas Aces, Copper exited in the third quarter after absorbing a hard screen from A’ja Wilson. She was declared questionable with a rib injury and never returned.

Copper’s absence was glaring as the Aces ran away for their ninth straight victory. For Phoenix, her status looms large. Copper is not only their emotional leader but also their second-leading scorer at 16 points per game. Without her, the Mercury lose spacing, backcourt leadership, and a proven clutch performer.

If Copper isn’t at full strength heading into the postseason, the Mercury’s margin for error shrinks even further—and their defensive lapses become that much more dangerous.

A test of identity

The Mercury have everything they need to contend. They have star power, offensive versatility, and postseason experience. Unless they confront and correct their fatal flaw of defensive inconsistency, though, their championship chase may end prematurely. With the playoffs looming, the question is not whether they can score enough to win. It’s whether they can stop anyone when it matters most.

The Mercury’s fate will depend on their willingness to embrace the dirty work, sharpen their defense, and commit to the grind that defines champions. If they can, the desert could finally see another title run. If they can’t, their offensive fireworks may once again fizzle out under postseason pressure.