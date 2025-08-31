Alyssa Thomas continues to etch herself in the record books following the Phoenix Mercury's matchup against the New York Liberty on Saturday night.

In 31 minutes of action, Thomas finished with a stat line of 14 points, nine assists and five rebounds. She shot 6-of-12 from the field and 2-of-4 from the free-throw line.

Her rebounding efforts helped her make franchise history, per reporter Hayden Cilley. Going into the game, she had 298 rebounds throughout the season, originally the second-most from a Phoenix player. Brianna Turner held the record with 302 rebounds during the 2021 campaign.

Thomas needed five rebounds to reach Turner, something she pulled off before the final buzzer of the game sounded.

Alyssa Thomas continues to break Mercury records, with passing Brianna Turner for the most rebounds in a single season (303). pic.twitter.com/Dq5NHg39Pp — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) August 31, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Alyssa Thomas, Mercury played against Liberty

It was another feat in the books for Alyssa Thomas, who helped the Mercury beat the Liberty 80-63 at home.

Both teams started the game on a competitive note, trading blows as the Liberty led 39-37 at halftime. Despite this, the Mercury took control by outscoring their opponents 43-24 in the second half. New York went offensively cold down the stretch, which significantly played in Phoenix's favor.

Perimeter shooting and turnovers played key roles in the matchup. Phoenix prevailed in these categories, knocking down 12 triples with a 44.4% accuracy while committing 12 turnovers. It wasn't the same case for New York, converting eight 3-pointers on 32% accuracy while giving up the ball 16 times.

Three players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf, including Thomas. Kahleah Copper was effective with 22 points, two rebounds and a steal. She shot 7-of-15 overall, including 5-of-10 from beyond the arc, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Satou Sabally came next with 14 points and four assists, while DeWanna Bonner provided nine points and seven rebounds.

Phoenix improved to a 25-14 record on the season, holding the third spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Las Vegas Aces and six games behind the Minnesota Lynx.

With five games remaining, the Mercury will look to extend their four-game win streak in their next matchup. They will be at home, hosting the Indiana Fever on Sept. 2 at 10 p.m. ET.