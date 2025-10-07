The Phoenix Mercury head home for Game 3 of the 2025 WNBA Finals in an 0-2 hole, needing to win at least one of the next two to send the series back to Las Vegas.

Alyssa Thomas has been one of the stars of this dynamic Mercury team and she has lost twice in the WNBA Finals before, both times with the Connecticut Sun. In an interview with the WNBA, she opened up about what it would mean to finally hoist a trophy.

“Winning a championship just completes the résumé on a great career… I can’t stop until I get one.” Alyssa Thomas when asked what a ring would mean to her legacy 🏆 (via @WNBA)pic.twitter.com/ED0Qz2eYrw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“None of the records or any of it is completed without a championship,” she said. “Winning a championship just completes the résumé on a great career… I can’t stop until I get one.”

The rest of her resume is pretty sharp. Thomas is a six-time All-Star, having made the team each season since 2022. She has also been named to the first or second all-defensive team six times and has led the league in rebounding and steals once each.

In 2025, she was one of three Mercury players to average better than 15 points per game (15.4) and led the team in rebounding (8.8), assists (9.2) and steals (1.6).

So far in the Finals, she has been as advertised. She missed a triple-double by one assist in Game 1, then played through foul trouble and a wrist injury in Game 2 to gut out a 10-point, six-rebound, five-assist, three-steal performance.

“She's the ultimate competitor,” Mercury head coach Nate Tibbetts said after Game 2, via CBS Sports. “I don't know if I've ever been around anyone quite like her in my whole (life), and I grew up in the gym. My dad was a high school coach, right? I've been around a lot of players, and I've never seen anyone that wants to win as bad as she does. I'm just absolutely blown away by her toughness and grit.”

WNBA Finals Game 3 is set for Wednesday night at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.