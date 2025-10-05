As the Phoenix Mercury wrapped up practice before Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces, there was one note everyone took: Zone defense.

Las Vegas did a masterful job in the final two quarters of implementing the defense. It resulted in a barrage of contested shots, shot-clock violations, and inefficient basketball.

However, head coach Nate Tibbetts saw an opportunity for growth, as he has seen all year. During Saturday's practice availability, he revealed what stood out regarding the adjustments the team has made.

“There are opportunities for us to be better against it,” Tibbetts said via Desert Wave Media Co. “I’m excited that they had to go to zone this early in the series. I think their zone will evolve. I think our offense will evolve. We did some really good things before we got to the zone.

“We hadn’t seen zone in four to six weeks, probably since we played Washington (on Sept. 4) … I wish we had handled it better. Typically, at the pro level, you make a couple of shots early, and they’re going to get out of it. They got some stops and gained some confidence.”

Kahleah Copper also sees the Mercury countering the Aces zone defense

In the second half of Game 1, it was not a great showing for Kahleah Copper. After she hit five 3s in the first two quarters, she nearly went ice cold in the second half.

Something that Phoenix has said every series and every game is that it is a game of runs. As a result, it hasn't presented much of a concern.

Even after the Mercury had a baffling final-shot attempt against the Aces, it was in part due to the zone defense. Copper explained that countering it is simpler than it might appear.

“One, I think you have to hit shots,” Copper said. “I think if somebody goes zone and you miss shots, they stay there. (If) We hit a couple, and they get out of it.

“So, one, you have to hit shots, but two, you have to move the ball and not take the first available shot. Kinda shift the defense around and then get good shots.”

The Mercury showed potential against the Aces

Before the fourth quarter, the game was looking like Mercury would steal one. However, Las Vegas's championship DNA came to life and showed out massively.

Not to mention, Aces guard Dana Evans outscored the Phoenix bench all by herself on Friday. Still, the zone defense presented some problems, and has been an issue the team has dealt with for a good chunk of the season.

Tibbetts mentioned that Phoenix hasn't seen a zone look in almost one month. That alone is a sign for concern, but a sign of potential improvement as well.

Either way, Sunday might be a chance to see if what Tibbetts said about the defense and the adjustments that they've made will come to fruition or not.