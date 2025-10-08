One constant throughout the 2025 Phoenix Mercury season has been Satou Sabally's stance on the WNBA's CBA negotiations. While other players on the team have been reserved, she hasn't shied away from her true feelings.

For instance, after a loss against the Las Vegas Aces in August, Sabally ripped the WNBA and CBA, while mentioning an aspect regarding the schedule.

That's only a microcosm of the ongoing problem plenty of players have with the talks. On Tuesday, Sabally once again spoke about the negotiations and the possibility of a lockout.

“Obviously, it will be very interesting to see if the league finally makes an effort to show us that they value us or see where their employees will go,” Sabally said via Desert Wave Media Co.

There is a strong cause of belief for the league to enter a lockout. Discussions have been percolating since the beginning of the season. WNBPA president Nneka Ogwumike issued plenty of statements.

Even Breanna Stewart, the WNBAPA vice president, has talked about it as well. Furthermore, Napheesa Collier put out a scathing statement about the CBA negotiations.

Satou Sabally isn't afraid to speak out about WNBA and CBA

People may think that Sabally is talking for the sake of talking, but she's never shied away from this. She's mentioned the negotiations all season, and hasn't been afraid to share what she is feeling.

Even if it has put her under the criticism microscope, she says what she believes, and sticks with it. Sabally isn't the only one who has been in major support of a potential lockout.

Still, the Mercury are in the WNBA Finals, and that has been the team's main objective moving forward. IT still hasn't stopped her from speaking out.

Once the Finals wrap up, there might be even more fire that Sabally can breathe on the current negotiations. And who knows, perhaps more Phoenix players will speak up on the issue as well.