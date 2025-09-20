PHOENIX– A close-out Game 3 between the Phoenix Mercury and the New York Liberty lived up to the hype. After Satou Sabally struggled for the Mercury in Game 1, in the next two games, she was dynamic.

The “unicorn” put up 23 points and 12 rebounds in the performance. As soon as the final buzzer sounded, she celebrated with her teammates, as she has all season.

Sheer glee and jubilation radiated off Sabally's face when she interacted with the crowd. Minutes later, she, along with head coach Nate Tibbetts and Alyssa Thomas, took a seat at the podium in the team's press conference room.

Even with playing the Minnesota Lynx in less than 48 hours, preparing for them has been a forefront. But it didn't take center stage in Sabally's mind at that precise moment.

“I've been enjoying it all year long, so that didn't change,” Sabally said. “I just love going to battle with everyone. We're the right team, and for Minnesota, we'll worry about that after this win.

“We've already had a few games against them, never at full strength. But we're excited like round two, let's get it.”

Satou Sabally is ready for Mercury vs Lynx

One important point Sabally addressed was how both teams never faced each other truly healthy. That point is especially emphasized for Phoenix, which didn't have Kahleah Copper for three of those four games.

For one of those games, the Mercury were missing Thomas. Meanwhile, the Lynx missed Napheesa Collier in one game as well.

In just about every game, they were close finishes, except the July 16 game, which was a 79-66 drubbing. Either way, teams in July look drastically different than they do in the playoffs.

Still, Minnesota has the reigning co-Defensive Player of the Year in Alanna Smith. They also have one of the premier head coaches in Cheryl Reeve.

Most importantly, the Lynx have Collier, a fellow MVP candidate, as the foundation of what they do on both sides of the ball.

Either way, it'll be a quick turnaround for the Mercury after playing in New York on Wednesday, and then flying back to Phoenix on Thursday.

They'll fly to Minnesota either late Friday or early Saturday and begin preparing for a chance at the WNBA Finals. No matter what, Sabally will enjoy the tough series win and hopes to have that same glee after the Minnesota series.