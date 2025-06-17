From the moment Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally joined the Phoenix Mercury, Kahleah Copper was in elite company. Together, the three of them create a death lineup that could take the league by storm.

However, Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Aces marked the first time all three players played together this season. After all, Copper missed the beginning of the Mercury's season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery.

For the first time in 269 days, Kahleah Copper is back playing regular season WNBA basketball. #WNBA pic.twitter.com/A9X2NCC31Q — Desert Wave Media (@DesertWaveCo) June 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

Not to mention, Thomas missed five games with a left calf issue. As a result, Sabally has been the most consistent presence on the court of the three, even with her checkered injury history.

In Las Vegas, though, the three stepped on the court together for the first time. Even with Copper only playing 19 minutes, she posted 11 points and showed that her injury worries were a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, Thomas posted another double-double and had 13 assists. To make things sweeter, Sabally had another 20+ point performance in Sin City.

An 8-4 record is impressive, and the team is 1-0 with Copper playing alongside her two new superstar teammates. It's a one-game sample size, but there is reason to be excited for Phoenix's future.

The so-called “death lineup” highlights versatility, elite scoring, playmaking, and a concerted effort on the defensive side of the ball. Still, more pieces to the puzzle go beyond what statistics say.

Kahleah Copper is the Mercury's leader of the death lineup

Although Phoenix has Thomas and Sabally leading in their unique ways, the former Rutgers star is different. During the Mercury's training camp, Copper's leadership was her key area for improvement.

During her time playing in Unrivaled over the offseason, there were moments of her taking control in a huddle, after a play, or simply navigating which players needed to be talked to differently.

Even center Natasha Mack praised Copper's leadership ability and credited her patience in growing with her and other players on the team.

@HeronReports asked Natasha Mack about how Kahleah Copper’s leadership has grown. “She actually pulls me to the side and told me like ‘You need to speak up more.’” Mack also said that Copper has been more patient this season with the team. pic.twitter.com/SeyMLIy3ep — Hayden Cilley (@HaydenCilley) April 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Head coach Nate Tibbetts has consistently given her flowers for rallying everyone together. Even though she was sidelined to start the season, she attended every one of Phoenix's games.

Article Continues Below

In huddles, she was hyping up Thomas, Sabally, and the rest of her team. The culture starts with Copper, as she and Tibbetts have a clear understanding of where the team can go.

The championship expectations within the Mercury organization are as old as the day. The franchise itself has three titles. Still, Copper has one, and the other two stars are searching for their first.

An aligned pursuit of the best prize in the WNBA is at the forefront of everyone's mind, and having Copper as the clear leader throughout the journey will be a major boost.

Kahleah Copper can be the Mercury's top scorer

While Sabally is leading the team in scoring, Copper's ability is otherworldly. She's consistent when it comes to attacking the basket and getting downhill with authority.

She and Thomas will have a field day in transition. That, combined with Sabally's inside-out game, makes a true three-headed monster that's hotter than the Phoenix heat.

The Mercury's +2.2 net rating so far this season is impressive, especially when considering the number of injuries the team has had. No matter who has been on the court, the team's defense has been outstanding, only allowing 77.6 points per game. And while there has been a lack of offensive firepower at times, bringing back one of the top scorers in the WNBA will put a stamp on that side of the ball.

Having a playmaker in Thomas and a dual threat in Sabally should help create wide-open lanes for Copper to get plenty of looks at the basket and free-throw attempts if she gets fouled.

Her fluidity in the schematics might be a work in progress as she advances in game speed. Once that comes, the league might have to start worrying about what's brewing in the Valley of the Sun.