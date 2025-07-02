Chicago Sky star Angel Reese is not shy when it comes to speaking out on what's happening around the league, and she's broken her silence to add to the discourse surrounding the WNBA's announcement about the next expansion team cities. Unsurprisingly, Reese is a fan of the league's decision to capitalize on the increased popularity she helped create.

“Obviously, it's great. I'm excited. Philly is obviously close to home,” the Maryland native began. “Cleveland, they had the Final Four there, and Detroit's also a great city, obviously. [The WNBA] had a team there before. So I'm super excited about that.”

The young Sky phenom was referring to the former Detroit Shock, which operated in the city from 1998-2009 before having a five-year pit-stop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and ending up as the Dallas Wings in 2016.

Reese then used the moment to address other ways the W could expand, including “focusing [on] and prioritizing things that we don't have within the teams right now” and the highly anticipated new collective bargaining agreement between the league and players.

“I think [putting emphasis on the existing teams and players is] really important,” Reese elaborated. “We have a new CBA coming up, so I know we're doing a great job emphasizing that, putting the pressure on [the WNBA] about that too.”

Reese has been a major part of the W's growth over the past two seasons, alongside other stars that have recently entered the league like Caitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers. This boom in attention on women's basketball is partially responsible for the new franchises heading to Cleveland, Detroit, and Philly, and Reese has made it clear that she's all for the WNBA's ongoing expansion.

“Super excited to continue to grow, and more players need to be in this league because this league is great.”

The three cities join the Golden State Valkyries, who debuted this season, and the Toronto Tempo and Portland expansion team, which will both take the court for the first time in 2026. The W's expansion to 18 teams will be complete in 2030.

Angel Reese's 5-11 Sky have been on an upswing recently in the 2025 WNBA season, largely thanks to the 23-year-old's record-setting contributions. Reese is averaging a double-double with 12.4 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 3.8 assists.