The Washington Mystics are not expected to do much this season. New general manager Jamila Wideman essentially said herself that contending for a championship is not a feasible goal for the young squad. But the organization and fan base had reason to feel optimistic about this new era of D.C. women's hoops, that is until the recent injury news. Rookie Georgia Amoore suffered a season-ending ACL injury last week.

It is a devastating development for a player who worked hard to make a name for herself at Virginia Tech and Kentucky, despite being just 5-foot-6. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft has a long road back to the court, but her recovery can at least start on a positive note. Amoore underwent successful surgery, per the team's X account.

In addition to the status update the Mystics provided on the 24-year-old Australian, they also have important information regarding second-year forward Aaliyah Edwards. After sustaining a low back contusion at the beginning of May, the former UConn star has been cleared to resume on-court activities. She will be re-valuated in a couple of weeks.

Washington's possible desire to initiate a full youth movement is unfortunately delayed, as the squad goes into Friday night's season-opening showdown with the Atlanta Dream at far less than 100 percent. First-year head coach Sydney Johnson could face many challenges this season.

Mystics dealt a brutal hand before 2025 campaign even starts

The Georgia Amoore injury is particularly discouraging. The Second-Team All-American is one of three prized rookies on the roster, joining Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen. She will be learning from the sidelines instead, hoping to soak up all the wisdom the league has to offer.

Edwards' development is also crucial. She averaged 7.6 points and 5.6 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game last year, showing glimpses of an impactful frontcourt presence. The 22-year-old really came into her own in Unrivaled, the three-on-three league co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier. She advanced to the finals of a groundbreaking one-on-one tournament, besting stars like Stewart and Arike Ogunbowale before falling short to Collier.

While she recovers, the Mystics will look to hold their own. They battle the Dream in CareFirst Arena, starting at 7:30 p.m. ET.