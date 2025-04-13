The 2025 WNBA Draft has been the main topic on the minds of women's basketball fans since the end of March Madness. The event acts as a way to ramp up excitement from fans just over a month before the 2025 season tips off on May 16. Most of the chatter has surrounded the Dallas Wings and their projected No. 1 draft pick Paige Bueckers, who's entering the pros after claiming an NCAA national championship in her final season at UConn.

However, the excitement around Bueckers hasn't kept issues from arising. Fans started speaking up about the low effort they felt the league was putting into promoting its prospects in the days leading up to the draft. Many have taken to social media to complain about the WNBA's seemingly underwhelming preparation.

“The WNBA is dropping the ball with the draft,” one fan posted on X, formerly Twitter. “Get in the field … do some player interviews with the draftees, show some highlight reels, engage former/current players with the draft.”

Others compared what they considered as the WNBA's lack of coverage to the way the player-founded Unrivaled league promotes itself.

“I miss Unrivaled so bad,” the fan posted. “The WNBA has brand new faces a lot of people haven't seen in one place for the draft and has given us [zero] content besides them walking in and a 2 minute interview,” with someone else adding that the WNBA should “hire the Unrivaled admins QUICK.”

Another women's basketball fan came up with a solution, suggesting the league should invite superfans to document the event on social media. The idea seemingly stems from a common fan complaint that women's basketball players don't receive the level of attention they deserve in the media, especially following a year that saw an explosion of interest in the sport.

The WNBA featured its 16 draft invitees across its social media platforms in the week leading up to April 14's 2025 WNBA Draft, including a handful of stat spotlights and interviews, but has otherwise not held any type of showcase to introduce the prospects as a group to the public.

The league has announced a live broadcast from the orange carpet that's hosted by Los Angeles Sparks forward and 2024 first-round pick Rickea Jackson. The pre-draft show will stream from 4:30 p.m. ET before the main event at 7:30 p.m. ET.