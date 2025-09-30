The WNBA’s presence on television just got bigger. On Tuesday, the league announced a new 11-year media rights deal with USA Network that ensures fans will see even more women’s basketball on their screens starting with the 2026 season, Yahoo reports. Under the agreement, USA Network will air at least 50 games annually, along with portions of the playoffs and the WNBA Finals.

BREAKING: The WNBA has announced an 11-year media rights deal with VERSANT in which USA Network will broadcast WNBA regular season games along with portions of the Playoffs and WNBA Finals beginning in the 2026 season 📺 pic.twitter.com/Eo67strlYV — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

This expanded partnership reflects the sport’s rising popularity. WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert called the deal a “significant milestone,” noting how it establishes a primetime stage for the league each week. Engelbert emphasized that this agreement helps bring the energy of the WNBA to more homes and highlights the world-class talent on display night after night.

USA Network’s Commitment to Women’s Hoops

The network plans to make Wednesday nights a marquee event for basketball fans. Each week, doubleheaders will feature top matchups from across the league. To enhance the broadcast, USA Network is preparing pre-game and post-game studio shows, giving fans deeper coverage and more storylines beyond the action on the floor.

The partnership also represents a unique moment in sports television. With Comcast set to spin off Versant, which owns USA Network, the WNBA will technically have two different media partners handling content. That creates challenges, such as deciding who pays for talent or shared resources that were once handled by NBCUniversal under one roof.

Still, the bottom line is clear. The WNBA will enjoy more national exposure, with USA Network building its own production team to deliver coverage and likely add new personalities to the mix. The financial details remain under wraps, but the contract runs through 2036, signaling a long-term commitment from both sides.

Some games will remain with NBCU, but the additional spotlight on USA Network only strengthens the league’s footprint. For fans who have been waiting to see women’s basketball command more primetime slots, this deal sets the stage for a new era in coverage.