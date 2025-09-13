The end of the 2025 WNBA regular season has now propped up nominees for the end-of-season awards. There is also now an official date on when these players in question will know whether they won a particular award.

Like their NBA counterparts, the WNBA has their own version of awards for their best talents. They have the MVP, Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved, Sixth Player, and Coach of the Year awards.

With the regular season ending on Sept. 11, the league can look forward to giving the respective nominees the dates they can look forward to. For those seeking the MVP Award, they can find out the results on Sept. 21, per ESPN's Women's Hoops account.

The WNBA has released a schedule for when it will announce this year's award winners. MVP will be named Sunday, Sept. 21.

Who are the nominees for the 2025 WNBA MVP Award?

There are two candidates who clearly stand out as the contenders for the WNBA MVP Award this year: A'ja Wilson and Napheesa Collier.

Wilson played in 40 games for the Las Vegas Aces, shining as one of the best players in the league. The three-time MVP winner averaged 23.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 2.3 blocks, and 1.6 steals per contest. She shot 50.5% from the field, including 42.4% from beyond the arc, and 85.5% from the free-throw line.

Collier has been impressive as well, appearing in 33 of the Minnesota Lynx's 44 games. She produced 22.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game. She shot 53.1% overall, including 40.3% from downtown, and 90.6% from the charity stripe.

ESPN published an article predicting their winners for each award. The majority voted for Wilson to take the MVP trophy for the fourth time in her career.

“Given that the Lynx have cruised to the best record in the WNBA, Collier could easily have remained the favorite if not for Wilson's finishing kick. She has led the Aces' 15-game winning streak, which has lifted Las Vegas to second in the standings, and Wilson now rates even with or ahead of Collier in player value metrics on a per-minute basis, a change from the bulk of the season,” they wrote.

ESPN writer Kevin Pelton explained why Collier and other candidates would finish behind Wilson for the award. He did this while recognizing their incredible efforts throughout the year.

“It's testament to how well Collier and Wilson have played that this looks like a two-player race. Alyssa Thomas of the Phoenix Mercury has perhaps been better than 2023, when she famously finished second ahead of Wilson behind Breanna Stewart. Thomas is averaging more points and assists on better shooting than that season, but none of us had Collier lower than second on our ballots,” Pelton wrote.

It will be intriguing to see who comes out on top when Sept. 21 arrives. Nonetheless, Wilson, Collier and the other candidates will look forward to that special day.