The WNBA's future is uncertain at best, given that there is still no CBA in place. Both sides, the players' association and the league, remain at odds.

However, things will pick back up next Monday as players, management, and possibly owners will converge in New York City, per Alexa Philippou of ESPN. The meeting will include Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum and Minneapolis Lynx forward and WNBPA VP Napheesa Collier.

Kelsey Plum says there will be a player meeting with the league on Monday in NYC. Not everyone can make it but mentions Napheesa Collier will also attend. Hope is some owners will be there too. Plum hopes being face to face with management will help convos move forward. — Alexa Philippou (@alexaphilippou) January 30, 2026

Collier has been very active in the heated negotiations. She's even gone as far as calling out WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert during a very tense period last fall during the playoffs.

Recently, Collier underwent surgery on both her ankles, therefore forcing her to miss the second season of Unrivaled.

Plum is the WNBPA's first Vice President and has also been very involved in the negotiations. She is currently playing in Unrivaled after missing out on the debut season.

The previous CBA from 2020 expired on October 31, leading to where things are at now. The players have been demanding greater revenue share, higher salaries, increased benefits, and better working conditions. It's the greater revenue share that has dominated the conversation.

The league has offered numerous proposals, including a $1 million base salary. At the same time, it included an earlier start to the season in mid-March and the scrapping of subsidized team housing.

In early January, the WNBA released the 2026 regular season schedule. Also, both sides agreed on a moratorium on free agency until a deal is reached.

This season marks the 30th anniversary of the WNBA's launch.