In a surprising turn of events, an announcement came out that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be having a collaboration with the upcoming game Lies of P.

#WoLong Fallen Dynasty 🐉 X #LiesofP 🤥 We are pleased to announce that we will be collaborating with "Lies of P", a dark fairy tale action game from South Korea.

Please stay tuned for more details!👀https://t.co/PnqO41MRvy pic.twitter.com/xY7xluGk2t — Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (@WoLongOfficial) June 19, 2023

Team Ninja announced on the official Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Twitter account that they will be “collaborating with ‘Lies of P’, a dark fairy tale action game from South Korea.” In the same way, the Lies of P Twitter account also announced their collaboration with Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

#LiesofP X #WoLongFallenDynasty

‘Lies of P’ and ‘Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’ join forces in an unprecedented collaboration! We will be announcing more details sooooon!#WoLong #LiesofP pic.twitter.com/SCHR5KZeJ6 — Lies of P (@Liesofp) June 19, 2023

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Other than these teasers, however, we still don’t have details about the collaboration. Both tweets did mention, however, that more details will come out soon. It is likely, however, that this collaboration will happen around the time Lies of P launches, which is on September 19, 2023. Should more details be released, we will be sure to update you.

For those not familiar with these two games, both of them are Soulsborne games. That means that they are games whose difficulty is one of their main selling points. Both of these games have the player control a single character while taking down various computer-controlled ones. When the player dies, they go back to their previous checkpoint with all of the enemies respawning. Players who have played games like Dark Souls will be familiar with how these games

That’s all the information we have so far about the collaboration between the two games. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.