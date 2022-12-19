By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Players can now preorder Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, and pick between its Standard, Deluxe, and Steelbook editions, each with its own freebies.

Preorders for Wo Long Fallen Dynasty lets players pick from one of three options, each with different inclusions. The preorder period will last until right before the game’s release, on March 3, 2023. Let’s go through the contents of each package, and where you can order yours.

The Standard Edition of the game is available in two versions: the Physical version and the Digital version. Players can buy the Physical version of the game from Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, Walmart, and GameStop Canada. Purchasing this version of the game will give players the Baihu Armor early purchase bonus. As for the Digital version, players can order it on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5,Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, as well as PC, either through Steam or the Xbox Game Pass. The Digital version of the game will give both the Baihu Armor and the Digital pre-order bonus Zhuque Armor.

As for the physical SteelBook Launch version of Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, players can get their copy from Amazon and GameStop Canada. This version of the game will include the game itself, as well as a SteelBook for the game. It also includes two bonus DLCs, namely Crown of Zhurong and Crown of Gonggong. This version also includes the Baihu Armor early purchase bonus. If you plan on buying either the Physical Standard edition or the SteelBook Edition, you can check out their store list for where you can order.

Finally, there’s the Digital Deluxe edition of the game. As with the Standard Digital version, it is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One, as well as PC through Steam. Players who buy this version will get a digital version of the game, as well as a Digital Art Book, a Digital Mini Soundtrack, and a Season Pass. The season pass will give players access to 3 future DLCs. Other than that, players will get the Season Pass Bonus Qinglong Armor. They will also get the Baihu Armor and Zhuque Armor.

Again, players have until before March 3, 2023, to pre-purchase the game and get the preorder bonuses. Should you miss the preorder period, you can still get the Baihu Armor early purchase bonus until March 16, 2023.

That's all the information we have about the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty preorder for the Standard, Steelbook, and Deluxe editions.