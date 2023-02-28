Experience the Three Kingdoms like never before, fighting humans and demons to become stronger and survive. Read on to learn more about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Release Date: March 3, 2023

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will release on March 3, 2023. It is available on PC, PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S. There is also a demo available right now for players to try out. The demo period ends on March 26, 2023, at 11:59 PM PST. This is way past the game’s release date, giving players an extended chance to try out the game. The demo contains the game’s first two chapters, so players will be able to try the game out intensively. Not only that but players can carry over their save file to the main game should they decide to buy the full game. The demo also lets players experience the game’s multiplayer functionality, letting players help each other out.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty gameplay

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a third-person action role-playing game. From how it looks, it also appears to be open-world. The combat is very reminiscent of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. As the trailer shows, players will be using various techniques to fight their enemies. Wo Long, however, will be focusing on swordplay from Chinese martial arts. The usual jump, dodge, and parry mechanic is present in the game and opens up the possibilities for combos. The players will have access to various year-appropriate weaponry, each with different playstyles and tactics. Players can switch up their weapons and approach battles in different ways.

Other than weapons, the player also has control over various magics. The player can imbue fire on their sword and summon lightning from the heavens. They can also summon a phoenix to help fight for them. With this wide array of attacks available to them, players should have no problem finding a playstyle that fits them the most.

If the developers of this game are of any hint, this game most definitely won’t be an easy one. After all, Team Ninja is the team behind Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. In fact, the developers already classified this game as a masocore game. Players interested in trying this game out must prepare themselves for the extreme difficulty they will encounter.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty story

The game happens during the Later Han Dynasty of China, around 184 AD. The land, ravaged by demons and war, has led to the deaths of many. You play as a nameless militia soldier, fighting for survival by any means necessary. Although you are nameless, a hidden power resides inside of you. As you fight, the power within you awakens, and as you become stronger, you start catching the eyes of various important people. Where your story will lead, only you can decide.

The game will have a Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes a Season Pass. This pass unlocks three future DLC packs, with the DLCs including new generals, demons, weapons, and more. It will also include an art book, the game’s soundtrack, and the Qinglong armor. Players who preorder the game will receive the Zhuqye armor, while those who buy it after the game releases (until March 16, 2023) will receive the Baihu armor.

