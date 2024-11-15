ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

MaliqDuke looks to rebound from their loss to Kentucky as they host Wofford. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wofford-Duke prediction and pick.

Wofford comes into the game sitting at 1-2 on the year. They opened up with a win over Division II Erskine. Since then, they have lost two straight. First, it was a loss on the road to Lipscomb, before a loss to Presbyterian on the road as well. Meanwhile, Duke is 2-1 on the year. They opened up with dominating wins over Maine and Army. Last time out, they would face Kentucky. Duke has the 46-37 lead at the half. They would hold that lead until the last four minutes of the game. Duke would keep it close, having it tied with 1:14 left in the game, but would fall 77-72.

Here are the Wofford-Duke College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wofford-Duke Odds

Wofford: +25.5 (-120)

Moneyline: +2500

Duke: -25.5 (-102)

Moneyline: -10000

Over: 148.5 (-102)

Under: 148.5 (-112)

How to Watch Wofford vs. Duke

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Wofford Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wofford comes in ranked 144th in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are ranked 79th in offensive efficiency while sitting 265th in defensive efficiency. Wofford has struggled to score, sitting 232nd in the nation in points per game this year. Meanwhile, they have been solid in preventing opponent rebounds. Opponents have recorded just 31.5 rebounds per game this year, which is 64th in the nation this year.

Corey Tripp has led the way this year. He is scoring 12.3 points per game this year while adding three rebounds and 4.3 assists per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Jackson Sivills. Sivills is scoring 12 points per game this year while adding 1.7 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. Further, he has been solid in holding onto the ball. He has just .3 turnovers per game. Finally, Dillon Bailey has been solid this year as well. He is scoring 11.7 points per game while adding two rebounds and an assist per game.

The frontcourt has been led by Kyler Filewich. Filewich comes in with 9,7 points per game while adding 3.7 assists per game. Still, he has dominated the glass, leading the team with 10.7 rebounds per game this year. He is joined by Jeremy Lorenz. Lorenz comes in with 9.7 points per game while adding 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and a steal per game this year.

Why Duke Will Cover The Spread/Win

Duke comes in ranked fifth in KenPom's efficiency rankings. They are ranked tenth in offensive efficiency while sitting sixth in defensive efficiency. Duke has scored well this year, sitting 26th in the nation in points per game. Further, they are 17th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. Duke is also seventh in the nation in defensive rebounds per game this year.

Cooper Flagg has led the way this year for Duke. He is scoring 19 points per game this year while adding 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game this year. Flagg has struggled a little with turnovers, turning over the ball 2.3 times per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Kon Knueppel. He is scoring 17 points per game this year while adding 3.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, Tyrese Proctor has 12 points per game this year, while adding 4.3 rebounds per game, and 1.7 assists this year.

Meanwhile, Khaman Maluach has been solid in the front court. He is scoring just nine points per game but has nine rebounds per game and two blocks per game this year. He is joined in the front court this year by Mason Gillis. Gillis has just 6.7 points per game this year while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game on the season. Finally, Maliq Brown has come off the bench and made an impact. He is scoring just 1.3 points per game while adding seven rebounds per game this year.

Final Wofford-Duke Prediction & Pick

Wofford has not played well this year, failing to cover in each of their last two games, including losing outright as a favorite last time out. Duke has covered two of three games but did not last time out against Kentucky. Still, Wofford is not the same level of team as Kentucky. The rebounding battle will decide if Duke is going to cover in this one. Wofford is 202nd in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Meanwhile, Duke is 52nd in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, while also sitting 37th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. They will dominate the boards in this one, and get the cover in this one.

Final Wofford-Duke Prediction & Pick: Duke -25.5 (-102)