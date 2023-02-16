Minnesota Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert starred on both sides of the ball in Monday’s game against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. He scored 21 points on 9-for-9 shooting from the field and pulled down 14 rebounds in the 124-121 Timberwolves victory. So when Bradley Beal, Kyle Kuzma, and the Washington Wizards visit the Target Center on Thursday night to play the Timberwolves, every Wolves fan under the sun will surely want to know: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Wizards?

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Wizards

The Timberwolves have Gobert listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a groin injury, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Kyle Anderson (back spasms) is also questionable to play for Minnesota, while star Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) will remain out.

Gobert, 30, is in his tenth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Timberwolves franchise after spending nine in Utah. He’s averaging 13.2 points, 11.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks across 49 appearances this season (all starts).

While still an intimidating rim protector, Gobert isn’t blocking shots in 2022-23 with the same regularity he was in years past — his current 1.3 blocks average is his lowest since his rookie campaign back in 2013-14.

The Timberwolves will have their hands full against a competitive Wizards team on Thursday, with or without Gobert in the lineup. After all, the Wizards own a 6-4 record over their last ten games and are fighting for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. But with regard to the question, Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Wizards, the answer is maybe.