As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup rolls on to the Round of 16, it will do so without the No. 2 team in the world, Germany. After crushing Morocco in its Group H opener, Alexandra Popp and the German national team stunningly crashed out of the world’s biggest football tournament after a shocking 1-1 draw with South Korea, and Germany’s stars didn’t know what to say afterward.

“We are all very speechless,” German midfielder Lena Oberdorf told reporters after the match, per ESPN. “Things didn't quite click. We didn't really show the combination we can show, and we can play.”

German national team captain Alexandra Popp agreed, saying, “We need some time to process what has happened and to be able to find some confidence again. At this stage, we know that our squad is good, but we were not good enough in these last two games.”

Germany was on fire to start the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, dispatching Morocco 6-0 to open the tournament. However, a shocking 2-1 loss to Colombia followed, with the 1-1 draw after that. Meanwhile, Morocco rebounded to beat both Colombia and South Korea 1-0, and Colombia’s 2-1 victory over South Korea put them through as well.

In the last Women’s World Cup in 2019, Germany made it through the Group Stage and beat Canada in the Round of 16 before falling to Sweden in the Quarterfinals.

Heading into this tournament, Germany had the fourth-best odds to take home the trophy after the USWNT, England, and Spain. And while Germany is the team with the best odds to crash out, another top-10 team, Canada (No. 7), failed to move on as well.

As for the victors of Group H, Morocco moves on to play France, while Colombia gets Jamaica in the next round.