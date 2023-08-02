It is the last day of Group stage play at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as Group H finishes up with a South Korea and Germany match. It is now time to continue our Women's World Cup odds series with a South Korea-Germany prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

South Korea has had plenty of disappointment this year at the World Cup. The Colombia game started the disappointment. After giving up a goal on a penalty in the first half, nine minutes later Linda Caideco scored again to give Colombia a 2-0 lead. South Korea lost the possession battle, and only got five shots off, with three on target in the game. Against Morocco, the disappointment continued. Morocco stunned South Korea with a goal by Ibtissam Jraidi in the sixth minute of the game. While South Korea dominated possession and shot 16 times, they could not get a ball on target and fell 1-0

South Korea is not eliminated from the World Cup yet though. If they manage to be Germany by five, and Morocco loses, they can advance. If Morocco wins or ties, they are eliminated. Winning by less than five will mean they will still not advance on a tie-break.

Germany is also coming off a disappointment. After beating Morocco by a score of 6-0, they fell to Colombia. Germany won the possession battle and had 14 shots in the game, but only two hit their target. After a scoreless first half, Linda Caicedo scored her second goal of the World Cup to give Colombia the lead. In the 89th minute, Catalina Perez made a bad tackle, getting a yellow card and conceding a penalty to Germany. Alexandra Popp scored to tie the game, and it looked like a draw was coming. Germany tried to go on the offensive after that, but Colombia countered. Off a corner, Manuela Vanegas scored on a header seven minutes into stoppage time and Colombia took the 2-1 win.

Germany advances with a win. Even if they end up in a three-way tie due to a Morocco defeat of Colombia, they will advance on goal differential. They can also advance on a tie if Morocco does not win. They will also advance with a loss as long as it is by less than four and Colombia beat Morocco.

Here are the FIFA Women's World Cup Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

FIFA Women's World Cup Odds: South Korea-Germany Odds

South Korea: +1500

Germany: -700

Draw: +600

Over 2.5 Goals: -175

Under 2.5 Goals: +125

How To Watch South Korea vs. Germany

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 6:00 AM ET/ 3:00 AM PT

Why South Korea Will Beat Germany

South Korea needs to find a way to score. They have yet to score in the World Cup, even with solid chances. The big issue against Morocco was not shots on goal or possession. It was the fact that they did not get a shot on target. Ultimately, to score, Ji So-yun needs to deliver. So-Yun is tied for the most appearances on the international stage in South Korea's national team history. She is a prolific goal scorer, scoring 67 on the national stage, while also leading her club, Chelsea, to six league titles and four FA Cups. So-yun did get a great shot off against Colombia that was saved but did not do much in the second half.

Then, in the game with Morocco she had a few nice passes, but her only two shots were in the second half, and both were blocked. Meanwhile, Lee Geum-Min will continue to attack. She had the best chance to score in the game with Colombia. Like So-yun, she struggled in the second half against Colombia. Then against Morocco, she won a free kick in the 16th minute, but off the set, her shot was blocked. She missed one wide to the left in the second half and then went silent again until being subbed out. In the last friendly before the World Cup, she did have a hat trick and will be looking to repeat that performance.

Colombia beat Germany on execution. They had just 32 percent posession and only nine shots. Still, they got four on target and scored twice on those. South Korea has yet to execute in this World Cup. If they can do that for the first time, they could have a chance.

Why Germany Will Beat South Korea

Germany has had one player dominate so far in the World Cup. Alexandra Popp scored twice in the game with Morocco and she was impressive. In just the first half she had four shots, with three on target and two goals. Meanwhile, she drew fouls and put pressure on Morocco. Against Colombia, she shot five times, with one being blocked, one hitting being saved, and then three missing. She was the one who hit the penalty goal to give her three goals in the games so far. Her three goals tie her for second in goals so far, and if she can score one in this game, she will be tied for the lead with Hinata Miyazawa of Japan.

Scoring is nothing new for Popp. In Bundesliga she scored 16 goals, leading the league. She was also deadly accurate. She averaged a goal every 3.6 shots in league play and continued that amazing rate against Morocco. Moreover, she is a physical presence that will be hard for Colombia to stop, and in deal situations, she has one of the highest success rates in the Bundesliga.

Meanwhile, Germany also has Lea Schuller. Schuller came on as a sub in the first game but is also a capable striker. While coming on in the 65th minute, she scored a goal and had a great attempt blocked. Schuller was also a sub in the game with Colombia but was unable to generate any chances. In World Cup qualification Schuller dominated, scoring 15 goals in the competition. This mark was good for second behind Tessa Wuallaert of Belgium. In league play, Schuller scored .86 goals for every 90 minutes of play and will be keeping that rate going in his game.

Germany is also dominant in defense. They have been over 66 percent posession in both games so far. Still, Colombia was able to pressure them. In this game, South Korea does not have the same level of offensive firepower. When they lock down like they have in the last two games, they will render what South Korea has a moot point.

Final South Korea-Germany Prediction & Pick

Germany has reached the quarter final of every World Cup they have played in. They also have won it twice, and been a runner-up. The only time they did not win their group was in 1999. This year, Germany will not win the group, but they will be advancing. They have too much firepower for South Korea. Expect Germany to score early and keep up the offensive pressure throughout.

Final South Korea-Germany Prediction & Pick: Germany (-700) and Over 2.5 (-175)