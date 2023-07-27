The pandemonium remains on a high even if it has already been two days past since the Philippines won its very first FIFA Women's World Cup match — or any World Cup match at that.

However, while the so-called Filipinas are still celebrating following their shock 1-0 win against co-host New Zealand in Wellington, coach Alen Stajcic reminded everyone that the work is still in progress.

“The job is not done. It's very important we switch back into competition mode and think about what we have to do in the last game to try and squeeze out of this group,” Alen Stajcic said during the post-match press conference.

Up next for the 46th-ranked Filipinas, however, is Norway, the presumed top team in Group A being ranked number 10 in the world in the latest FIFA women's soccer rankings.

But, this is not the Norweigan squad everyone was expecting. Right on the very first match of the FIFA Women's World Cup, Norway fell prey to New Zealand. Then right after the Philippines' win, Norway settled for a goalless draw with Switzerland and crashed to last place entering Sunday's crucial match.

Adding to the woes, Caroline Graham Hansen revealed that she has huge concerns about coach Hege Riise and Ada Hegerberg is doubtful for the Norway-Philippines game due to a groin injury.

Based on the scenarios that could take place, the Philippines clinches a Round of 16 spot if it beats Norway and could even be the top seed if the New Zealand – Switzerland game ends in a draw. For Norway, they must beat the Philippines and hope for a Switzerland win to get in without any hitch.