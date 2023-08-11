Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson is facing intense backlash following his public appearance sporting a Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hat, endorsing Kennedy's 2024 presidential campaign, USA TODAY confirms. Kennedy is challenging President Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination next year.

The endorsement came through an Instagram photo posted by Kennedy's wife, Cheryl Hines, who posed next to Harrelson, donning a blue Kennedy 2024 hat. Hines captioned the photo with, “Great seeing you Woody.”

However, Harrelson's endorsement of Kennedy triggered a mixed response from the public. Some supported his choice, while others vehemently criticized it.

This endorsement aligns with Harrelson's history of expressing skepticism towards the U.S. government's response to the pandemic and the COVID-19 vaccine. Robert F. Kennedy himself has also been vocal in his criticisms of pandemic handling and vaccines.

The image garnered significant attention when shared by “Shark Tank” senior producer Andrew Kimmel, who commented, “We lost Woody.”

The post on Hines' Instagram account accumulated over 15,000 likes and 1,000 comments within a short span of time.

Critics of the endorsement took to social media to express their dissatisfaction. Some drew parallels between the Kennedy campaign and the divisive nature of politics, while others criticized Woody Harrelson for his perceived stance against “science” and “reason.”

Devin Duke, a Democrat social media strategist, labeled Harrelson as an “anti-science quack,” while former Bill Clinton staffer Claude Taylor remarked, “So disappointing. Good reminder actors are not role models.”

Kennedy himself has been involved in controversies related to “misinformation” about COVID-19, which led to Instagram suspending his account temporarily.

Harrelson's public endorsement of Kennedy highlights the intersection of Hollywood and politics, showcasing the divisive reactions that such actions can provoke.