Team USA will be looking to book their spot in the last four of the World Baseball Classic on Saturday as they face Venezuela in the quarterfinals. On the mound, Lance Lynn will get the ball, despite Adam Wainwright last pitching in the tournament opener. It would make sense for him to earn the start and it appears the veteran righty wasn’t pleased with Mark DeRosa’s decision.

Via Bob Nightengale:

“St. Louis Cardinals veteran starter Adam Wainwright was disappointed he wasn’t starting tonight, USA manager Mark DeRosa said, but says he’ll have a prominent role if they advance into semifinals.”

Just based on rest alone, Wainwright last pitched a week ago. He’s more than ready to take the hill. As for Lynn, he’s on five days’ rest, facing Team Canada on Monday. As DeRosa said though, Wainy will have a role in the semifinals if Team USA does get there. Plus, Lynn looked very good against the Canadians.

In his lone outing versus the Brits, Wainwright tossed five solid innings, allowing just five hits and one run. He also struck out four and surrendered only one free pass. The USA pitching staff isn’t nearly as deep as their lineup, therefore DeRosa must be smart with who he uses.

Lynn is going to have his hands full with Venezuela, who have yet to lose in the World Baseball Classic after posting a 4-0 record in the group stages. If Team USA moves on, they will face Cuba, another solid team who can do damage. Expect Wainwright to be on the bump if it gets to that.