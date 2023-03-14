Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

The World Baseball Classic not only represents an opportunity for players to compete for their countries, but it’s also a chance for youngsters to get noticed by scouts. That’s exactly what happened for Team Nicaragua right-hander Duque Hebbert, who saw his life change within hours on Monday.

With the Nicaraguans trailing in the ninth inning, Hebbert came into the pitch and was absolutely lights out, striking out the side. The best part? He sat down Juan Soto, Julio Rodriguez, and Rafael Devers, three of the biggest stars in the MLB. Well, that’s evidently opened the eyes of one scout from the Detroit Tigers, who signed Hebbert to a minor league deal shortly after the game ended.

Yesterday, 21-year-old Nicaragua pitcher Duque Hebbert struck out the heart of the Dominican Republic's lineup. After the game, he signed a minor league deal with the @Tigers. 👏 pic.twitter.com/s5RtOUpj1x — MLB (@MLB) March 14, 2023

The Team Nicaragua reliever has never pitched outside of his homeland but after flashing an impressive breaking ball, changeup, and fastball that touched 90 mph, he’ll now head to Lakeland, Florida after the World Baseball Classic to join the Tigers’ Minor League camp.

Hebbert is just 21 and still has room to fill out. Although he doesn’t touch the mid-90s like a lot of prospects nowadays, he showed the ability to change speeds and keep some of the best hitters around off balance. That means something.

Team Nicaragua manager Sandor Guido said it was a historic day for their country and hopes more players will get a chance to play professional baseball in other leagues all over the world. Via MLB.com:

“Let’s see what will happen,” Guido said. “I wish him the best of luck, and we as a team with not many stars, thank God that the organizations scouted our players. I want our players to play in Venezuela, Mexico, China and Japan, because this is going to be great for the Nicaraguan baseball.”

Best of luck to Duque Hebbert on his next journey in the minors.