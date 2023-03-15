In their final game of pool play, Mexico will take on Canada in a Thursday afternoon World Baseball Classic matchup at Chase Field in Arizona. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our WBC odds series, which includes a Mexico-Canada prediction and pick, laid out below.

Mexico has gone 2-1 in their pool play, boosted by a strong lineup full of MLB stars. Following an opening loss to Colombia, Mexico has rebounded with two straight victories, including an impressive 11-5 beatdown of the United States. Mexico beat Great Britain 2-1 last night.

Canada is also 2-1 entering this matchup, the lone blemish being a 12-1 loss against the United States. Canada has allowed just eight runs in their two victories, shutting out Colombia in a victory on Tuesday. Tons of MLB talent spoils the Canadian roster.

Here are the Mexico-Canada WBC odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

How To Watch Mexico vs. Canada

TV: FOX Sports Two

Stream: FOX Sports GO

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

Why Mexico Could Cover The Spread

Mexico’s lineup is headlined by Tampa Bay Rays star Randy Arozarena. Arozarena won the AL Rookie of the Year in 2021 and has hit exactly 20 home runs in both 2021 and 2022. The electric slugger also is a threat on the basepaths, combining 52 stolen bases in the last two seasons. Rowdy Tellez provides some power for the Mexico lineup, belting 35 home runs for the Brewers last season. Alex Verdugo, who has hit at least .280 each of the last four seasons, and Alek Thomas, who debuted for Arizona last season, round out the strong outfield. Joey Meneses, who belted 13 home runs in just 56 games for the Nationals last season, is one of the feel-good stories of the WBC. Meneses leads the team with two home runs. Mexico has hit .279 with three home runs as a team.

Jose Urquidy, the electric Astros starter, will take the ball to end pool play. Urquidy went 13-8 with a 3.94 ERA for the Astros last season. The righty has never run a walk rate higher than 6.9 percent, pitching to a 3.74 ERA in his career. Notables out of the bullpen include former Yankees Luis Cessa and Giovanny Gallegos. With the early pitch limits, Mexico’s bullpen will become a point of strength.

Why Canada Could Cover The Spread

Canada’s offense is headlined by Freddie Freeman, one of the best hitters in the MLB. Freeman has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, hitting .200 in the team’s three games. Instead, Eduard Julien has paced the offense, hitting a ridiculous .556 with a home run and more walks than strikeouts. Not to be outdone, Tyler O’Neill has hit .636 with two doubles, walking three times in as many games. Jared Young, a Chicago Cubs farmhand, belted a home run for the team’s lone run against the United States. Canada ranks second in the WBC with a .330 batting average, hitting four home runs.

Rob Zastryzny will take the mound for Canada, making his first appearance of the tournament. Zastryzny has run a 4.66 ERA in 38.2 career big-league innings. The lefty threw harder than ever in 2022, averaging 92.2 mph on his fastball. Curtis Taylor has been great out of the bullpen, firing 3.1 shutout innings across his two appearances. Canada has struck out 26 batters across 22 innings as a team.

Final Mexico-Canada Prediction & Pick

Mexico has a big advantage on the mound in this one.

Final Mexico-Canada Prediction & Pick: Mexico -2.5 (-115), over 10.5 (-112)