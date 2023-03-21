Shohei Ohtani is a certified freak of nature. So much so, even his batting practice at the World Baseball Classic garners must-watch status.

Prior to Japan’s semifinal game against Mexico Monday night, video surfaced of Ohtani hitting absolute nukes at Miami’s LoanDepot Park.

That's the sound of Shohei Ohtani hitting one off the video board above the second deck 🤯🔊 NTT #BallparkCam | #WorldBaseballClassic pic.twitter.com/50cABHBL8f — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 20, 2023

Shohei Ohtani launched his first pitch in BP into the top of the upper deck 😳 pic.twitter.com/wyM1e3lmFu — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) March 20, 2023

Ohtani is in a class of his own when it comes to baseball players and athletes alike. The way he makes everything he does on a baseball field look so easy is just plain laughable.

The legend of Shohei Ohtani has grown to a whole different level thanks to the World Baseball Classic. Not only has Japan dominated its way into the semifinals, but Ohtani is also putting on a show while leading his country.

In five games entering Monday’s semis, Ohtani is 7-for-16 at the plate with a home run and eight RBIs. He’s also drawn eight walks compared to just four strikeouts. Oh, he also started two games on the mound for Japan, posting a 2.08 ERA while striking out 10 hitters in 8.2 innings.

Ohtani was named Pool B MVP for his efforts, and if Japan were to be crowned champions on Tuesday, he’d be as sure a lock as anyone to win MVP of the whole tournament.

The timing of the tournament is almost perfect as well, with Ohtani winning AL MVP in 2021 and having his best overall season from both sides of the ball in 2022.

In his first MLB spring training in 2018, Ohtani was a measly 4-for-32 at the plate.

Five years later, there is no debate that Shohei Ohtani is appointment television and the face of baseball around the world.