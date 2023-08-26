It is almost as if the FIFA World Cup 2023 hasn't attracted as many headlines during the tournament as it has after the final. During the trophy ceremony, Spain came under fire after their FA President Luis Rubiales kissed World Cup winner Jenni Hermoso before she collected her winner's medal.

Rubiales has denied the controversy and refused to step down from his position. He believes the player agreed upon the kiss before it took place, and it was the same kind of kiss he gave to his daughter. However, Jenni Hermoso has denied Rubiales' claims of “mutual consensus” between the FA president and her.

Hermoso, who unfortunately missed a penalty in the World Cup final against England, issued a statement claiming that she was never told about the kiss before the World Cup ceremony. “I want to make it clear that at no time did I consent to the kiss he gave me, and in no way did I seek to encourage the president. I do not tolerate my word being called into question and much less for them to invent words that I did not say,” She declared.

“We want to end this statement by calling for real changes, both sporting and structural, that will help the senior national team to continue to grow so that we can pass on this great success to future generations,”

It is an unfortunate moment for Spain as the biggest moment in their Women's World Cup history has been under a cloud due to this controversy. However, after a few months, when this controversy is put to bed, they can cherish it fully.