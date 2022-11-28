Published November 28, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The 2022 World Cup has been full of surprises. Saudi Arabia beat Argentina. Japan beat Germany. After allowing seven goals in their World Cup opener, Costa Rica could make it out of the group stage. But nothing is more shocking than the beef that’s arising between Argentina’s Lionel Messi and boxing legend Canelo Alvarez.

Well, it’s not so much of a beef as it as a concern for Messi’s safety.

On Saturday, Argentina bounced back from their embarrassing World Cup opening loss to Saudi Arabia to defeat Mexico 2-0. Messi found the back of the net in that game. On Sunday, a video surfaced of the Argentinian locker room after the win. Messi can be seen kicking what looks like a Mexican World Cup jersey on the floor in front of him, and later standing on it while the team sang in unison.

Alvarez was having none of it, sending a warning to the legendary soccer player, as captured by ESPN Ringside.

Canelo had some strong words for Messi after seeing his locker room celebration 👀 (via @canelo, nicolasotamendi30/IG) pic.twitter.com/emRRHK1nGO — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) November 28, 2022

“Saw Messi cleaning the floor with our jersey and flag? He should ask God that I don’t find him!” Alvarez tweeted.

It’s impossible to know how serious of a threat that is. But one thing everyone knows is how proud Alvarez is to be Mexican. Mexico is in a really tough spot in their group of the World Cup. They tied Poland in their World Cup opening match. Following the loss to Argentina, they are now in last place with just one point.

Mexico needs to beat Saudi Arabia in their final match and get help from the Argentina-Poland match. Meanwhile, the Argentinians just need to win and they advance.