Published November 22, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

Saudi Arabia pulled off arguably the greatest upset in FIFA World Cup history, stunning Argentina 2-1 during their first game of the group stages. Needless to say, Saudi Arabia fans were going wild in the aftermath of the historic victory, and one group of fans took their celebrations to a hilarious extreme. After watching Saudi Arabia score a crucial goal against Argentina, one Saudi Arabia quite literally dislodged and removed his door amid his hilarious celebration.

The door did not deserve this 😭 pic.twitter.com/6T1U18q09Y — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) November 22, 2022

Look, sometimes the moment is just so intense that you don’t know what to do with your hands. Rather than do a fist pump or start clapping, this Saudi Arabia supporter took things to new heights, removing his door from the doorframe and disposing of it outside while his comrades ran around the room in celebration.

When you enter the game as +2500 underdogs and pull off a win, the celebrations will surely be wild, and that was the case for this group of eager Saudi fans, who had absolutely no regard for their home while celebrating the improbable upset. While some of the group began jumping around and one even punted a pillow across the room, this guy had other, better plans, running straight to the door and taking it off the hinges with minimal effort.

This is what the World Cup is all about. Moments like these don’t come by often, and these Saudi Arabia supporters went through every single emotion after seeing their team upset one of the tournament’s top dogs and football’s renowned “GOAT” Lionel Messi.

Saudi Arabia’s next matchup comes Saturday against Poland, and another upset win could be detrimental to this fan’s home, though it would be well worth it.