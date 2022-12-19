By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The crown jewel has finally been laid for one of the greatest soccer players of all time: Lionel Messi is a World Cup champion. For the first time since 1986, the Argentinian national team will return home with the most sacred trophy in the sport.

As expected, the scenes in Buenos Aires following Argentina’s win over France on Sunday were surreal, with jubilant fans celebrating the country’s first World Cup in thirty six years.

The party in Argentina’s capital was captured by a breathtaking drone video, showing thousands of people flooding the streets to celebrate the monumental achievement, according to TMZ. It reportedly started just minutes after the final penalty kick, with fans lining up for miles to be a part of the victory celebration.

Lionel Messi has won the Ballon d’Or seven times and the Champions League four times, but it’s the first career World Cup that will cement his legacy as one of the greatest players to ever take the pitch.

He did it all when his country needed him most, scoring two goals, as well as his penalty kick attempt, in the win. He was later given the tournament’s Golden Ball, awarded to the best player at the event. No surprise there.

Messi has not clarified if he has one more World Cup left in him, but it looks like this isn’t the end of international play for the 35-year-old superstar.

Argentina won the game 4-3 (4-2 on penalty kicks), in a match that is already being considered one of the best in the history of the World Cup.