Amidst the anticipation surrounding Lionel Messi‘s retirement plans, former Argentina coach Cesar Luis Menotti has weighed in, shedding light on the iconic footballer's future, reported by GOAL. Messi, now playing in Inter Miami, with 178 caps and over a century of international goals, stands at a pivotal juncture in his career, leaving fans and pundits speculating about his potential retirement date.

While Messi has previously hinted at skipping the 2026 World Cup, Menotti believes that the decision ultimately lies with the player himself. Speaking on DSports Radio, Menotti stated, “Messi knows how far he can go and what he feels about playing. He is at a beautiful age to decide what to do and what not to do. He has been accompanied by success and by great teammates on great teams.”

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has left the footballing world in suspense, with his plans for the upcoming years still undisclosed. Some speculate that he might extend his international career, especially considering the door remains open for his selection in the national squad by coach Lionel Scaloni. Messi's impact on the pitch has been monumental, and he is expected to feature in the 2024 Copa America, defending Argentina's championship title.

Additionally, Lionel Messi's contract with MLS side Inter Miami includes an option for 2026, coinciding with the World Cup co-hosted by the United States. As fans eagerly await Messi's decision, his legacy and influence continue to shape the future of Argentine football, making every match he plays a significant moment in the sport's history.