Published November 30, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The USMNT went through to the knockout stage of the World Cup after they defeated Iran, 1-0, after Christian Pulisic (almost literally) went balls to the wall to put them in front in the 38th minute. However, USMNT still finished second in the group, thanks to England’s 3-0 rout over fellow British isle Wales. Thus, Pulisic and company are slated to face a team that won their group. In this case, they will go up against Group A winners Netherlands, ranked eighth in the latest FIFA rankings. (For reference, the USMNT are ranked 16th.)

As if that wasn’t a tall enough task, one of the most notorious pundits in the world of jinx just made their life a whole lot more difficult.

Charles Barkley was back to his usual antics on TNT’s Inside the NBA, as he made another one of his classic guarantees. This time, Chuck guaranteed that the USA would beat the Netherlands… somehow.

“We openin’ up a can of whoop-a**, I guarantee the Netherlands in trouble!” Barkley hilariously exclaimed as Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith burst out laughing.

“I GUARANTEE THE NETHERLANDS IN TROUBLE" 🗣⚽️ Charles is all in on the @USMNTpic.twitter.com/QL5Idqydrk — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 30, 2022

Not only did Charles Barkley doom the USMNT to a likely defeat, he also called out other powerhouse footballing nations in the process should USA even manage to pull off the unthinkable.

“I want Spain, I want Brazil, I want Germany, I want France,” Barkley added. “But we’re gonna beat the Netherlands.”

Barkley is definitely undeterred; earlier in the show, he guaranteed that the Detroit Pistons would defeat the New York Knicks. The Pistons ended up losing by 30.

Christian Pulisic’s health will be of utmost importance to the USMNT’s chances of proving Chuck right in a rare instance. Pulisic, who was hit near a sensitive male area after he headed what ended up being the game-winning goal, was taken off at halftime and subsequently taken to a hospital after the game. For his part, the Chelsea winger revealed that he will be ready to play the pivotal Round of 16 clash. The only question now is whether or not he’s still hampered by the pelvic contusion he suffered.

On the other hand, Dutch players will be motivated to avenge their third-place finish in 2014, especially after they missed out entirely on the World Cup four years ago, like the USMNT. With an in-form Cody Gakpo leading the attack and the ever-reliable Virgil van Dijk anchoring the backline, Netherlands will be an especially tough team to beat.

Nonetheless, Charles Barkley’s proclamation may have already spelled doom for the USMNT anyway. But can Chuck get one right for once?