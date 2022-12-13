By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The tragic death of prominent American journalist Grant Wahl in Qatar is not being treated for foul play by the U.S. State Department, and his brother Eric is no longer calling the death a murder either.

Wahl was detained by Qatari authorities for wearing a rainbow t-shirt at the start of the World Cup and denounced the country’s policies against LGBTQ residents and migrant workers, which prompted international attention and question about his death.

The soccer world was stunned after Wahl’s passing: the journalist reportedly collapsed while covering Friday’s Argentina-Netherlands match, received medical treatment in the press area, and was transferred to Hamad General Hospital where he died on Saturday.

In an Instagram post just hours after his brother’s death, Eric Wahl said he believed foul play from the Qatari government may have been involved. He made his Instagram private on Saturday and eventually rescinded those comments on Twitter on Monday.

“It seems possible Grant experienced a pulmonary embolism and was in a non-shockable state,” Eric wrote. “The family will release a statement as to cause of death soon. I no longer suspect foul play. It was not PE.”

Update: We are traveling with Grant's body to the medical examination & autopsy. Per a US gov official, FIFA is saying AEDs were available at the stadium. Thank you to American Airlines for their incredible help. Thank you to the NY Port Authority & the US government. Humbled. — Eric Wahl (@ziplamak) December 12, 2022

Eric also apologized for originally ruling the death as a murder, adding he believed his initial statement stemmed from two things: “concerning things Grant told me, and well-known corruption.”

The U.S. State Department confirmed that Grant Wahl’s body had been returned to the United States on Monday. State Department spokesperson Ned Price tweeted that the U.S. is “engaged with senior Qatari officials to see to it that his family’s wishes are fulfilled as expeditiously as possible.”