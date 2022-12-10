The tragic passing of U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl while covering the World Cup has sent shockwaves across the sports world. Among those that Wahl had encountered and covered throughout his illustrious career was none other than a teenage LeBron James.

Wahl was behind James’ now-iconic Sports Illustrated cover labeling him “The Chosen One”, spending time with a young LeBron in Akron two decades prior.

Asked about the stunning development, LeBron James looked back at his personal experience with Grant Wahl and mourned his passing, via ClutchPoints’ Sam DiGiovanni:

“Very fond of Grant, and having that cover shoot, me being a teenager and him covering that, was a pretty cool thing. He was always pretty cool to be around. He spent a lot of time in my hometown of Akron covering me over the course of time before that shoot came out. I’ve always kind of watched from a distance,” LeBron James said of Grant Wahl.

“Anytime his name would come up, I would always think back to me as a teenager and having Grant in our building. It’s a tragic loss. It’s unfortunate to lose someone as great as he was.”

Grant Wahl reportedly collapsed while he was covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal match. The finer circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, with his brother Eric suspecting foul play given his vocal stance calling out the Qatari government over inhumane treatment of migrant workers as well his visible support of LGBTQ+ rights while on the ground at the World Cup.

Covering legends of the sport such as LeBron James and Lionel Messi were a part of Wahl’s legacy, one that’s brought him towards legendary status in his own industry as well.