Grant Wahl, a decorated U.S. soccer journalist who was bringing live coverage from the FIFA World Cup, tragically passed away while he was covering the Argentina-Netherlands matchup. Wahl was well-respected as one of the leading faces when it came to coverage of U.S. soccer.

The death was equal parts shocking and mysterious, with his brother Eric suspecting foul play at work.

Wahl’s passing quickly trended on Twitter with many sports journalists coming out to commemorate someone who was equal parts excellent at his work and affable as a human being.

Others took to Twitter to express their frustration and anger over Grant Wahl’s passing. Wahl had openly called out the Gatari government for their inhumane treatment of migrant workers and also showed his support for his openly gay brother by wearing a pride shirt to a World Cup contest.

Many wanted answers and for a full investigation to be conducted in order to seek justice for Wahl amid allegations his death was more than just a sudden accident.

Grant Wahl’s wife Celine expressed her gratitude for all the support she’s received amid the huge tragedy.

With the the incident happening halfway around the world during what’s considered the biggest global event in the World Cup, it’s going to be tough to ensure a thorough and unobstructed investigation.

But considering everything Grant Wahl fought for and his passion for the sport that he loved, his peers know and believe he deserves nothing less than maximum effort in finding out the truth.