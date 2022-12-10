By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Grant Wahl, a decorated U.S. soccer journalist who was bringing live coverage from the FIFA World Cup, tragically passed away while he was covering the Argentina-Netherlands matchup. Wahl was well-respected as one of the leading faces when it came to coverage of U.S. soccer.

The death was equal parts shocking and mysterious, with his brother Eric suspecting foul play at work.

Wahl’s passing quickly trended on Twitter with many sports journalists coming out to commemorate someone who was equal parts excellent at his work and affable as a human being.

Grant Wahl advanced the sport he covered in a manner unmatched among contemporary American sports journalists. A generation of soccer fans learned the game through his storytelling. He was loyal. He cared for people. I cannot believe I will never hear my friend’s laugh again. https://t.co/2qzZytGK3f — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl was unbelievably kind to everyone, but I was especially touched by how warm and welcoming he was towards my mom when he realized she was a huge soccer fan. Heartbreaking news. https://t.co/v99QlQayoi — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) December 10, 2022

Can't go anywhere in US soccer circles without bumping into someone Grant Wahl was good to — anything from a quick hello & some kind words to some meaningful career advice. Just a truly good guy. Heartbroken tonight. — Matthew Doyle (@MattDoyle76) December 10, 2022

If you're not both an American AND a fan of the beautiful game, it might be extremely hard to understand Grant Wahl's meaning to the community of folks who are, and honestly I'm sort of at a loss to articulate it. This is utterly shattering. — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) December 10, 2022

Others took to Twitter to express their frustration and anger over Grant Wahl’s passing. Wahl had openly called out the Gatari government for their inhumane treatment of migrant workers and also showed his support for his openly gay brother by wearing a pride shirt to a World Cup contest.

Many wanted answers and for a full investigation to be conducted in order to seek justice for Wahl amid allegations his death was more than just a sudden accident.

This is the most heartbreaking shit ever. RIP Grant Wahl 🙏🖤 Every FIFA official who took a bribe to give Qatar the World Cup has blood on their hands, Grant’s death as well as the countless deaths of migrant workers are a direct result of their greed. Shame on FIFA. https://t.co/pa75EIZpzn — Zach Soskin (@ZSoskin) December 10, 2022

we need to do everything we can to get to the bottom of what happened to Grant Wahl, and if it was nefarious, those responsible need to face the most serious of repercussions. this shit cannot continue to go on. — Chris Brockman (@chrisbrockman) December 10, 2022

The United States must take custody over Grant Wahl’s body ASAP and conduct their own autopsy. Anything short is a miscarriage of justice. This must be investigated as a murder. — Isaac Kimes (@IsaacKimes) December 10, 2022

Grant Wahl’s wife Celine expressed her gratitude for all the support she’s received amid the huge tragedy.

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

With the the incident happening halfway around the world during what’s considered the biggest global event in the World Cup, it’s going to be tough to ensure a thorough and unobstructed investigation.

But considering everything Grant Wahl fought for and his passion for the sport that he loved, his peers know and believe he deserves nothing less than maximum effort in finding out the truth.