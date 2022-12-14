By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Morocco’s fairy-tale run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end on Wednesday after they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of defending champions France. Kylian Mbappe was a menace throughout the match, and he proved to be a key factor in the victory as France now heads to the final to face Lionel Messi and Argentina on Sunday.

Mbappe was a picture of pure class after their momentous victory. One of the first things he did was to approach Morocco right-back Achraf Hakimi to console him after the devastating defeat. Mbappe knew how terrible his PSG teammate must have felt at that exact moment so the French phenom did all he can to prop up his buddy:

Kylian Mbappe went straight over to console his good friend and teammate Achraf Hakimi.🤗 pic.twitter.com/IvbwKbemEu — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 14, 2022

The pair also swapped shirts after the final whistle. Kylian Mbappe took it a step further by putting on Hakimi’s shirt after their jersey swap. Hakimi returned the favor as he also put on Mbappe’s No. 10 shirt as he made his way to the tunnel.

Mbappe put on Hakimi's shirt after they swapped 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTxu6NdUMa — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2022

An all-time jersey swap between Hakimi and Mbappe. Brothers ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/Hirj0988hg — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 14, 2022

Mbappe did not score in this one, but there’s no denying that he was an absolute force throughout the matchup. It was also his deflected shot that resulted in a wide-open tap-in for super-sub Randal Kolo Muani in the 79th minute. Up until that point, Morocco was still in the game, creating half-chance after half-chance. However, Kolo Muani’s late goal proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Morocco and their World Cup dream.

Thanks to their monumental win, France has now set up a mouthwatering final match against Argentina. For their part, Morocco will face off against Luka Modric and Croatia in the battle for third.