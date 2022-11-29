Published November 29, 2022

By Karl Rasmussen · 2 min read

The USMNT secured their place in the knockout stages of the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a crucial victory over Iran in their final group-stage match. The win gave the United States five points from the group stages and lifted them over Wales and Iran to clinch their berth for the knockout stages. After getting the job done in the opening round of play, the USMNT will prepare for the next stages. So, when is the USMNT’s next World Cup game? We have all the info here.

Who will USA play in World Cup knockout stages?

A difficult task awaits the USMNT in the next round of the World Cup, where they’ll face the winners of Group A, the Netherlands. The Dutch squad won two of three group-stage games and were the top dogs in Group A, ahead of hosts Qatar, Senegal, and Ecuador.

When is USMNT’s next World Cup game?

After securing the win over Iran, the USMNT will play against the Netherlands on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. EST. That will be a do-or-die game for both teams, as it’s back to an elimination format at that point, meaning extra time will be on the table, and draws are no longer an option.

The knockout stages will consist of the top 16 teams remaining in the tournament, with the best two teams from each World Cup group advancing to the round of 16.

Gregg Berhalter will have some crucial decisions to make regarding the squad he chooses for the matchup against the Netherlands in the round of 16, where the USMNT will hope to stage a massive upset.