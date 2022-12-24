By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

While all of Argentina continues to celebrate Lionel Messi and co.’s World Cup win in Qatar, French fans still can’t move on from the bitter defeat.

Now, a campaign on French website MesOpinions is gaining traction as it petitions for the World Cup final between Argentina and France to be replayed. It cited two reasons why the match should be started from scratch, highlighting that the first two goals of La Albiceleste shouldn’t have counted.

To recall, before Kylian Mbappe scored a double in the final 10 minutes of regulation and a third one in extra time to force a penalty shootout, France trailed Argentina 2-0 in the first half. Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Ousmane Dembele fouled Angel Di Maria, while Di Maria doubled their lead with a brilliant finish off a counter attack.

However, the petition argues that Dembele shouldn’t have whistled for a foul on Di Maria resulting to Messi’s penalty kick. As for the second goal, the campaign claims that Mbappe was fouled in the build-up to the counter.

Of course this petition is not surprising. In fact, it’s quite common in football considering the fandom behind clubs, especially for a national team like France who were looking to defend their 2018 title.

The petition has reached over 200,000 signatures as of time of writing. Unfortunately for its supporters, it’s unlikely that it’ll do anything to change the results of the match. Besides, Lionel Messi and Argentina did win the penalty shootout after the heroics of goalkeeper Emi Martinez.